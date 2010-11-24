CLOSE
Willow Smith Speaks On First Meeting Jay-Z, Rihanna Comparisons, And Why Tupac Is Her Favorite Rapper [Video]

In a recent interview with 97.9 The Box, Willow Smith discussed a numerous amount of things including meeting Jay-Z, what she thinks about the mini Rihanna comparisons, and why she loves Tupc.

When asked about meeting Jay-Z she said:

“It was really fun!  He was really welcoming and was really fun, and I just felt the support and welcome from him.”

Willow also briefly addressed the Rihanna comparisons by saying:

“I think Rihanna is awesome and I would love to be a mini Rihanna.”

Peep the whole interview below to hear Willow speak about these topics, as well as bullying, a full length album, and who we could possibly see on the Whip My Hair remix.

 

