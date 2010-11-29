Killer Mike – Ghetto Extraordinary (Mini-Movie)
Killer Kill A/K/A Mike Bigga is gearing to make a new run for 2011. Peep the mini movie from his classic street album Ghetto Extraordinary.
Also peep the trailer for his new video “Ready Set Go” featuring T.I.
Killer Mike Feat. T.I Ready Set Go Trailer
