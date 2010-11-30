Lil Kim, Lola Monroe, Rasheeda And Gangsta Boo Pose For ‘Hip-Hop Unity’ Photoshoot

A number of women in Hip-Hop have been tapped to pose for a unity style photoshoot including Trina, Lil Kim and Lola Monroe.

The ladies posed for celebrity photographer Michal Antonio who crowned them “Hip-Hop Divas” and says he hopes to “showcase the influence of glamour, femininity, sex appeal, confidence and power through the beauty of today’s female MC. “

Also included in the shoot are ATL emcee Rasheeda, former 3-6 mafia member Gangsta Boo and Young B, known for her appearance alongside DJ Webstar on “Chicken Noodle Soup.”

More female emcees will reportedly be added to the shoot.

Check out the ladies below.

