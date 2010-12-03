Kanye Scores Famous 5 Mic Rating From ‘The Source’ Magazine

Kanye recently made headlines after rating No. 1 on the Billboard charts with the release of his fifth studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

The Source Magazine is next in line to honor Kanye for his efforts, dubbing the project as a classic with the famous 5 Mic rating.

“My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy was one of the year’s most anticipated albums and Mr. West delivered ten fold,” states the review. “We recognized the musical mastery.”

Ye sold over 500,000 units with the masterpiece, featuring a plethora of artists such as Jay-Z, Raekwon, Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.

The high rating will likely stir up some debate, although he did receive high regard from others such as the L.A. Times and Rollingstone.

Other notable classics to score 5 Mics include Dr. Dre’s The Chronic and Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt.