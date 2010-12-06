Breast Cancer Charities Accuse Diddy Of Stealing Proceeds

P. Diddy Allegedly Shrugs Off Charity and Pockets $$

Diddy may be known as a lot of things, but one charity in New York is calling him a thief.

According to the New York Post, two breast cancer organizations claim that they were supposed to receive proceeds from a “Pinky Party” hosted by Diddy in Long Island. The charities state that after the party was over Diddy left with over five figures and the charities received nothing.

“Nothing was written down, but we were told we would get part of the take,” Carolyn Spector, director of the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group Foundation said in the interview. “The terminology was ‘proceeds from the event.’ “

Diddy, who states that he is a big advocate for breast cancer awareness, told The Post that he did not negotiate the event nor did he agree to contribute to the charity.

“I didn’t know what the [club] owner promised — that had nothing to do with me,” Diddy said in the interview. “I had no information about the charity. When the event was booked, it was just for an appearance. I agreed to let him add the charity because I thought it was a good idea.”

Although Diddy himself claims there were no promises directly from him, the club owner states that he allowed the charities the opportunity to raise money on their own during the event by setting up tables, but the two in charge of collections began partying-thus leaving the charity with no money raised.

The charities refute the claim.

As of press time the club that hosted the party, Glo, states that due to poor attendance the charity lost money.

“It was agreed that if there was a profit, a portion of it would be given to the charity,” a Glo spokeswoman said. “But the night of the event, there was a torrential rainstorm. They expected thousands and only a few hundred showed up. So they lost money.”



