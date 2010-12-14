Eminem To Play Boxer In New Movie “Southpaw”

Eminem To Star In Boxing Flick That ‘Mirrors His Life’

Not only did Eminem have a successful comeback with the year’s bestselling album, but now the 38-year old will be hitting the big screen.

The MC will play a major role in Southpaw, starring as a welterweight boxer who earns the title, while suffering personal losses. Allegedly, the film will be a continuation of his 2002 hit 8 Mile.

According to Deadline.com, the majority of the script, which will be drafted up by early 2011, is based on Eminem’s own life and music career. Southpaw is being written by Kurt Sutter, creator of FX’s hit series Sons of Anarchyand.

“I took meetings with Marshall’s producing partners over the past 7 years, looking for something to do together,” Sutter told Deadline.com. “I know he’s very selective and doesn’t do a lot. But he shared so much of his personal struggle in this raw and very honest album, one that I connected with on a lot of levels. He is very interested in the boxing genre, and it seemed like an apt metaphor, because his own life has been a brawl.”

Sutter shares that the film is a metaphorical narrative of the “second chapter” of Em’s life.