50 Cent Sued Over “I Get Money” Beat



An Atlanta man is claiming that the money rapper 50 Cent earned off the hit, “I Get Money” is rightfully his.

Tyrone “Caliber” Simmons, 28, claims he purchased an exclusive license for all the rights to use, record, publish, re-produce and perform the “I Get Money” instrumental beat, which was produced by William “Apex” Stanberry.

Simmons filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York claiming that 50 Cent, Aftermath Entertainment, G-Unit and Shady Records knowingly infringed upon his ownership rights.

“The misappropriation of copyright-protected material is an endemic problem in the music business, and particularly in the genre of hip-hop/rap This is one such case,” says Louis D. Tambaro, an attorney at Red Bank, N.J.-based Marks & Klein, LLP, one of the firms representing Simmons. “Our client was granted exclusive rights to the ‘I Get Money’ instrumental and was unceremoniously cut out of the loop when the defendants realized they had a huge hit on their hands.”



“I Get Money,” one of Fif’s biggest hits to date was one of the lead singles on his third studio album, Curits.

It birthed a number of remixes and was #14 on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 100 Best Songs of 2007. It peaked at #4 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Tracks



