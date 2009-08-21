Big Boi Rocks Velvet Room, Speaks On New LP

Big Boi, one-half of the legendary OutKast, rocked Heineken’s Red Star Soul concert last night at the Velvet Room in Atlanta. Spitting venom from his 16-year career, Big went through his laundry list of hits setting the packed house a blaze with cuts like “Player’s Ball,” “Elevators,” “Rosa Parks,” “So Fresh, So Clean” and “Ms. Jackson.”

Speaking with Hip-Hop Wired exclusively before the show, Big talked about his upcoming second solo album Sir Luscious Left Foot… Son Of Chico Dusty.

“The album is done, the solo album. We just getting the right set up for it. I’m about to put out the next single with Andre 3000 called “Looking For Ya” and it was produced by Erick Sermon. It’ll be out in a couple of weeks. The album is in the can, done. Bringing Atlanta lyricism to the top has always been one of our missions and I’m still coming with them rhymes and saying something too. Believe me, it’s straight dope. I take pride in the lyrics as well as the beats and stuff so when ya’ll hear it, ya’ll gone love it, believe that. Dre is in the studio working on his and we also have started working on the new OutKast album.”

Big Boi also revealed that he will be in the house on Saturday, September 19th at the Masquerade in Atlanta when fellow Dungeon Family members, the Goodie M.O.b reunite. The historic event will bring Khujo, Big Gipp, T-Mo and Cee-Lo back together to perform their classics as well as some new stuff they have in the can. He added,

“The Goodie M.O.b reunion show will be taking place at the Masquerade in a couple of weeks and I will be there. It’s just a great thing to see all the boys back together on stage and it’s gonna be an incredible show. Atlanta, ya’ll know what time it is and we fitting to do it all over again.”

No stranger to the Hollywood screen, Big Boi also made it clear to check for him next year on the small and big screens.

“As far as the acting stuff goes, I got a couple of scripts that I’m reading now and I got a couple of TV projects I’m working on but I’ma put the album out first. The people want the album and they thirsty for it so I’m fitting to give them some of the new-new, straight up.”