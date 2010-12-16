Woman’s Hair Catches On Fire During Diddy Dirty Money Release Party [Video]

Diddy and his Dirty Money crew hosted their Last Train To Paris release party Tuesday and while it seemed to go off without a hitch, there was one minor issue—a model’s hair caught on fire.

The entire incident was caught on tape during the event’s live Ustream when comedian Kevin Hart was reporting from the party.

Kevin was joined by Fabolous, Trey Songz and a bevy of women in a bathroom.

While Kevin addressed the camera and while Songz showered a model in the bathtub with rose petals, the girl’s hair was seen smoking before igniting in flames.

Luckily the fire was put out quickly and no one was hurt.

Check out footage from Dirty Money’s album release party below.



