Jay-Z and Chris Martin Auction Ultimate New Year’s Eve Experience

Charitybuzz has the chance for two lucky fans to ring in the new decade at the most in-demand New Year’s Eve concert of the year Viva La Hova!

The charity auction site is currently featuring tickets to the invitation only, intimate concert headlined by Jay-Z and Coldplay at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas on December 31st all to benefit a great cause.

With a combination of 16 albums, 90 awards and over 230 award nominations between Jay-Z and Coldplay, this is sure to be the show of a lifetime. The two A-list artists are slated to each play an individual set, in addition to a joint performance, for the collaboration for the decade.

The VIP tickets are part of the ultimate New Year’s Eve package being auctioned on charitybuzz to benefit The Grammy Foundation. The package also includes a three night stay in a studio at the Cosmopolitan, two tickets to the Marquee Nightclub and Dayclub New Year’s Eve preview party, a New Year’s Eve dinner for two and a New Year’s Day brunch for two.

Bidding is open through Thursday, December 23, at: http://www.charitybuzz.com/catalog_items/25550. The Grammy Foundation works in partnership year-round with The Recording Academy to bring national attention to important issues such as the value and impact of music and arts education and the urgency of preserving our rich cultural heritage.

Charitybuzz raises funds for nonprofits around the globe through incredible online auctions, giving its bidders exclusive opportunities to make a difference.