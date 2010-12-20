Bow Wow Reveals New Album Title And Projects for 2011:”I Have A Few Things In The Works Next Year” [Video]

Bow Wow is revealing the title of his upcoming album and his reasons for continuing in the rap game after a number of years.

In an interview with HOT 106, Bow Wow talks about his upcoming album Underrated and reveals that his hit “Ain’t Thinking About You” with Chris Brown is not the official first single off of his album due out next year.

“It’s a single, not the first single off of my album,” Bow Wow said in the interview. “My first single is actually a song produced by BoiWonda that will be released next year.”



Bow Wow also revealed that 2011 will not only holster the release of his new album, but also a new movie under the direction of Tyler Perry.

“I have a few things in the works next year,” Bow Wow continued. “I have the album, a new movie with Tyler Perry called Madea’s big Happy Family, which I think everyone will enjoy, so be on the lookout.”



Check out the interview below: