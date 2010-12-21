Ashanti, Jermaine Dupri and Others Support Nelly At 5th Annual Black And White Ball [Flicks and Video]

Ashanti and Nelly Get Cozy At The 5th Annual Black and White Ball

St. Lunatic Nelly recently held his annual Black and White Ball in St, Louis with Ashanti, Jermaine Dupri, DMC and City Spud among others in attendance.

The 5th Annual Black and White Ball, which benefits children in the local area who are in need of financial assistance and scholarships, also showcased a performance by Ashanti who performed her hit single, “If I was Your Girlfriend” from her album The Declaration.

In the video captured by Jermaine Dupri for his “Living the Life” Vlog, you can see the R&B songstress performing for her “friend”, while topping it off with a little lap dance.

Check out the video and flicks from the event below:

Photos courtesy of Ozone Magazine.

Ashanti performing

Click the numbers to see the flicks from the event:

