CLOSE
Home > 50 Cent

Lil Kim Calls Into Hot 97 To Discuss Working With 50 Cent And Dr. Dre [Audio]

Leave a comment

Lil Kim called into The Funkmaster Flex Show on Hot 97 last night to discuss a new song she’s working on with  rapper and business man 50 Cent.

The prior collaborates our apparently working with 50 cent on more than one song as she works on her upcoming album.

“I’ve always been a fan of 50 but I’m a big fan all over again…” she says. “I’m loving his new stuff, the stuff we’re working on together is crazy… Just wait.  This time around it’s not gonna be just one song, it’s gonna be a whole movie behind it… I’m excited about this project with 50, it’s gonna be crazy.”

Kim also adds that she is in the studio with the Dr. Dre who is also collaborating with the Queen Bee for her upcoming project.

Peep the full interview below and let us know whether or not you’ll be copping Kim’s next album.

 

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEOS

J-Lo Sued for Blocking Tell-All Movie [Picts]

50 Cent , lil kim 50 cent , Lil Kim Twitter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close