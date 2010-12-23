Lil Kim Calls Into Hot 97 To Discuss Working With 50 Cent And Dr. Dre [Audio]

Lil Kim called into The Funkmaster Flex Show on Hot 97 last night to discuss a new song she’s working on with rapper and business man 50 Cent.

The prior collaborates our apparently working with 50 cent on more than one song as she works on her upcoming album.

“I’ve always been a fan of 50 but I’m a big fan all over again…” she says. “I’m loving his new stuff, the stuff we’re working on together is crazy… Just wait. This time around it’s not gonna be just one song, it’s gonna be a whole movie behind it… I’m excited about this project with 50, it’s gonna be crazy.”

Kim also adds that she is in the studio with the Dr. Dre who is also collaborating with the Queen Bee for her upcoming project.

Peep the full interview below and let us know whether or not you’ll be copping Kim’s next album.