Lauryn Hill Announces Winter Tour

Lauryn Hill Announces Tour Dates

For those who thought that Lauryn Hill was done performing after this summer’s performances-think again.

Lauryn has announced a winter tour and plans to hit cities across the country between December 27th and February.

Although there is no official date on when/if an album will be released, Lauryn plans to rock out on at stage near you, check the dates below to see if your city is on the list.

Dec. 27 – New York, NY – Highline Ballroom

Dec. 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

Jan. 1 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Jan. 3 – New York, NY – The Blue Note

Jan. 4 – New York, NY – The Blue Note

Jan. 5 – New York, NY – The Blue Note

Jan. 8 – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend

Jan. 9 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Jan. 12 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm

Jan. 14 – Atlanta, GA – Centerstage

Jan. 16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Jan. 18 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Jan. 20 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Jan. 22 – Toronto, ON – Sound Academy

Jan. 23 – Montreal, QC – Metropolis

Jan. 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – House of Blues

Feb. 4 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theatre