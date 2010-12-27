Diggy Simmons Drops “Past Presents Future” Mixtape [Video]

Diggy Simmons has officially released his highly anticipated mixtape project with legendary producer DJ Premier.

The mixtape entitled Past Presents Future features the middle Simmons rapping over classic Hip-Hop beats including Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones”, Tribe Called Quest’s “Electric Relaxation” and Nas’s classic track “Nas Is Like”.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Diggy explained the concept behind the title.

“It’s not just presents as in gifts, but also presents as in introduction,” Diggy said in the interview. “On this tape I’m covering ’80s and ’90s classics, there are scratches on there and it’s hosted by none other than DJ Premier.”

Check out the official video for Diggy’s version of “Shook Ones” and click here to download the full mixtape.

“Shook Ones”

Click the page numbers to see more from Diggy Simmons, the heir of Hip-Hop.





