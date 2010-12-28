DMX Transferred To A Mental Institution

DMX continues his troubles as he was admitted to a mental health unit in an Arizona prison facility on December 20th.

The rapper was transferred to the mental-health unit on after serving over a month in Tent City jail.

According to reports, the rapper was sent to the Flamenco Mental Health Unit inside the Alahambra Prison complex.

While in the mental institute, DMX is not allowed to have visitors for 30 days and must stay which can be compared to solitary confinement.

DMX is serving the year in prison for violating his probation for drinking alcohol during a concert, which led to later testing that showed positive for cocaine and Oxycontin.

Judge Christine Mulleneaux has stated that the rapper may suffer from bi-polar disorder or some sort of mental affliction, which could be the cause of his actions.

Let’s hope DMX can get it together soon.