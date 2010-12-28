Alicia Keys Makes Song For Her Newborn Son “Speechless” [Audio]

Alicia Keys’ has released her latest song “Speechless” to describe the feeling that her newborn son has left her with.

The proud mommy sings about her two-and-a-half-month-old son Egypt Daoud Dean who is also the son of the proud father Swizz Beatz .

Collaborating with female emcee Eve, Alicia took to twitter to explain to her fans what they should expect from the song and what kind of song it exactly is.

“Speechless is a little freestyle treat 4 the holidays. It’s not a new album, not a single its something special 4 U!”

Alicia also received some help from friend Kanye West, as the song samples Ye’s “Devil In A New Dress.”

Peep the audio below and let us know if you are feeling it.