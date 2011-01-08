CLOSE
Game Ordered To Pay $50K For Beating Cousin During Funeral

The Game Ordered to Pay $50K for Funeral Brawl

L.A. emcee The Game appears to have taken a loss as he has been ordered to pay over $50-thousand after stomping out his cousin at a family member’s funeral two years ago.

According to TMZ, a Los Angeles Judge  ordered Game to pay the judgement.

The altercation occured in 2008 with his cousin Robert Kirkwood who allegedly confronted the MC at Kirkwood’s sister’s funeral for not helping pay for the burial costs.

A beat-down ensued and Mr. G-Unot has been in an ongoing lawsuit ever since.

Kirkwood’s attorney claims that the Game has yet to pay any of the $50,580 judgement for Kirkwood’s medical expenses and other damages.

 

