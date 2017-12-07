Cam’ron & Reebok Team With Footlocker For New 3:AM Content Series

Outside of the booth, Cam’ron has been doing his thing as of late and now the Dipset general and Reebok are teaming up with Foot Locker to drop a new content and event series called 3:AM.

Looking to give people some insight into the creative process that Cam’ron and Trevor ‘Trouble’ Andrew go through in the wee hours of the night, the 3:AM campaign is designed to show people that while they’re in their 5th and 6th dream, these men and others like them are hard at work creating things that’ll shine at the break of dawn.

Check out the teaser tailer below and keep an eye out for further additions to the 3:AM campaign. The first chapter of the 3:AM series officially launches at Foot Locker’s NYC33 space in NYC with a private event on Dec. 12.

Find out more about the Reebok Presents 3:AM right here.

