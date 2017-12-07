CLOSE
Home > Cam'ron

Cam’ron & Reebok Team With Footlocker For New 3:AM Content Series

Cam'ron's career's been on fire as of late and now The Dip Set general and Reebok are teaming up with Footlocker to drop a new content and event series called 3:AM.

Leave a comment

Outside of the booth, Cam’ron has been doing his thing as of late and now the Dipset general and Reebok are teaming up with Foot Locker to drop a new content and event series called 3:AM.

Looking to give people some insight into the creative process that Cam’ron and Trevor ‘Trouble’ Andrew go through in the wee hours of the night, the 3:AM campaign is designed to show people that while they’re in their 5th and 6th dream, these men and others like them are hard at work creating things that’ll shine at the break of dawn.

Check out the teaser tailer below and keep an eye out for further additions to the 3:AM campaign.  The first chapter of the 3:AM series officially launches at Foot Locker’s NYC33 space in NYC  with a private event on Dec. 12.

Find out more about the Reebok Presents 3:AM right here.

Photo: screen cap

cam'ron , Foot Locker , reebok

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close