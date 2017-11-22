Cam’ron To Hold A Meet & Greet For Release Of His Reebok DMX 10 Sneakers

Killa Cam’s got some new Reeboks dropping and to celebrate the release his fans will have the chance to meet the Harlem rapper in New York City on Cyber Monday (Nov. 27).

To commemorate his Reebok DMX Run 10 “Harlem Night”‘s, Cam’Ron will be holding a meet and greet at Reebok Union Square from 4:30-5:30 and fans will be able to meet the Dip Set general while picking up a pair of the exclusive colorway of his signature sneaker line.



Fans in attendance should expect to drop $200 for the all black kicks and shouldn’t be surprised if a scorned Juju crashes the event and gives everyone another classic Love & Hip Hop moment.

Check out pics of the kicks below and pics of Cam’s new boo here.



Photos: Reebok

