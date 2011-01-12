CLOSE
HomeNews

Shyne Talks Working With Kanye West And Jay-Z & Converting To Judaism

Leave a comment

Rapper Shyne Speaks On Judaism

Shyne Po, now making Jeruslim home since his conversion to an Orthodox Jew, still has plans to work with Kanye West and Jay-Z and upcoming Israeli musicians.

Speaking with the Associated Press at a screening of two new short films, “The Original” and “Roller Song”, Shyne revealed  he had five albums in the works that will also refelect parts of his spiritual journey.

Shyne,who now goes by the  Hebrew name Moshe Levi Ben-David, stated,

“I am not ashamed of the mistakes I have made. I’m not ashamed of where I was in order to get to where I am,” he said, wearing a white skullcap and glasses and sporting the shaved head characteristic sidecurls of an ultra-Orthodox Jew.

Shyne arrived in Jeruslim in September from his native Belize where he was forced to relocate after being released from prison.

The AP also reports that Shyne has met Israel Cabinet ministers, studied Torah and promoted Israel’s relationship with Belize — where his father is prime minister.

As previously reported,  Shyne signed a deal with Def Jam Records but may have burned a huge bridge when he blasted the head of the label, L.A. Reid, for not focusing on Hip-Hop  acts. Although he has since apologized, there is no word on if, or when, his project will be released.

More Shyne Po News

Shyne Speaks On Working With Lil Wayne & Cash Money, Says Working With L.A Reid Was A “Nightmare”

 

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEOS

 

Jewish , judaism , Moses Michael Levi , Orthodox Jew , rapper shyne , Shyne , Shyne And Cash Money , Shyne calls L.A. Reid "Nightmare" , shyne converts to judaism , Shyne Def jam , Shyne interview , Shyne Is A Jew , Shyne Is Jewish , Shyne Isreal , Shyne L.A. Reid , shyne po , shyne speaks on Def Jam , Shyne speaks on joining cash Money , Shyne speaks on L.A. Reid , Shyne working with lil wayne

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close