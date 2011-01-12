Shyne Talks Working With Kanye West And Jay-Z & Converting To Judaism

Rapper Shyne Speaks On Judaism

Shyne Po, now making Jeruslim home since his conversion to an Orthodox Jew, still has plans to work with Kanye West and Jay-Z and upcoming Israeli musicians.

Speaking with the Associated Press at a screening of two new short films, “The Original” and “Roller Song”, Shyne revealed he had five albums in the works that will also refelect parts of his spiritual journey.

Shyne,who now goes by the Hebrew name Moshe Levi Ben-David, stated,

“I am not ashamed of the mistakes I have made. I’m not ashamed of where I was in order to get to where I am,” he said, wearing a white skullcap and glasses and sporting the shaved head characteristic sidecurls of an ultra-Orthodox Jew.

Shyne arrived in Jeruslim in September from his native Belize where he was forced to relocate after being released from prison.

The AP also reports that Shyne has met Israel Cabinet ministers, studied Torah and promoted Israel’s relationship with Belize — where his father is prime minister.

As previously reported, Shyne signed a deal with Def Jam Records but may have burned a huge bridge when he blasted the head of the label, L.A. Reid, for not focusing on Hip-Hop acts. Although he has since apologized, there is no word on if, or when, his project will be released.