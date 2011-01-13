Gucci Mane Shows Off New Ice Cream Face Tattoo [Photos]

Gucci Mane has reappeared after his stint in a mental institution with a new tattoo—an ice cream cone on his face.

As previously reported, the 1017 Brick Squad member entered a special plea that he was “mentally incompetent” and unable to fight prosecutor’s attempts to revoke his probation.

Since then he’s been released and spotted at Atlanta’s Tenth Street Tattoo shop with owner Shane Willoughby.

Tattoo shop worker Jason Murray posted the pictures to his Twitter account showing Gucci’s etched face with three scoops of ice cream, the word “brrr” and a red lightning bolt.

Check out Gucci’s newest ink below.

