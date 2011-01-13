Reps For Gucci Mane Deny Mental Incompetency Reports

Reps for Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane are denying reports that he was admitted to a mental health facility last week.
As previously reported, news broke that Gucci, real name Radric Davis, entered a plea of mental health incompetency in court for a probation violation charge.
He was then reportedly taken to a mental health facility.
According to Gucci’s publicist Kali Bowyer, however those reports are untrue.
Bowyer tells RumoxFix,
“Hell no! He’s not in a mental facility. He’s in the studio with Waka Flocka [Flame].”
His manager Debra Antney also adds,
“Gucci was never in a mental facility.”
Instead his team says he’s continuing work with Waka and preparing to shoot a music video with Kelly Rowland.
Gucci was spotted Wednesday sporting a new ice cream cone face tattoo.