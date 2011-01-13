Reps For Gucci Mane Deny Mental Incompetency Reports

Reps for Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane are denying reports that he was admitted to a mental health facility last week.

As previously reported, news broke that Gucci, real name Radric Davis, entered a plea of mental health incompetency in court for a probation violation charge.

He was then reportedly taken to a mental health facility.

According to Gucci’s publicist Kali Bowyer, however those reports are untrue.

Bowyer tells RumoxFix,

“Hell no! He’s not in a mental facility. He’s in the studio with Waka Flocka [Flame].”

His manager Debra Antney also adds,

“Gucci was never in a mental facility.”

Instead his team says he’s continuing work with Waka and preparing to shoot a music video with Kelly Rowland.

Gucci was spotted Wednesday sporting a new ice cream cone face tattoo.