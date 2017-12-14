Pay The Man: Rocko Finally Gets His Money Due From Future

Rocko and Future have been embroiled in a months-long legal battle, coming to a head when the former sued the Freebandz leader to the tune of $10 million. Today (Dec. 13), it was announced by Rocko’s publicist that the pair has decided to settle their differences outside of court.

According to Rocko’s press rep, after a drawn-out legal battle, Rocko and Future settled out of court, with the former just getting his money.

“We are pleased to have obtained a very successful result for our client A1 Recordings, and its owner Rocko, against Future. After nearly a year and a half, Rocko is getting his just due and will receive what’s owed to him by way of this settlement,” said Rocko’s lawyer, Leron Rogers, partner, Lewis, Brisbois, Bisgaard & Smith LLP, via a press statement.

Rocko filed a breach of contract lawsuit back in June 2016, claiming he was due millions of dollars due to his aid in discovering Future from the artist’s income from album sales, touring and endorsements. He was seeking $10M.

While the lawsuit Rocko filed has been dismissed, the financial details of the settlement have been kept from the public.

