Tavis Smiley Responds To Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Tavis Smiley is in the hot seat. The TV host has been suspended indefinitely by PBS, but he took to Facebook to adamantly deny the sexual misconduct allegations he is facing.

Yesterday (Dec. 14), news broke that Smiley was banging his employees, allegedly, who felt they had to do so for job security.

Shortly thereafter, Smiley himself made a statement denying the charges, saying he was never even made away of the “so-called investigation” and that his defense was not taken seriously.

Smiley starts by saying, “Let me assure you that I never groped, inappropriately exposed myself or coerced any colleague in the workplace ever in my 30-year career.”

He didn’t say he didn’t break off any underlings, though. Smiley does say he wants to be part of the “conversation” about what is appropriate in the workplace between men and women.

Smiley also said PBS “overreacted” and that their investigation was “sloppy.”

Listen for yourself below or right here. Tell us what you think about Smiley current struggle in the comments.

Photo: Facebook