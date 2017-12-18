Eminem Goes Sneaker Shopping With ‘Complex’

After a lengthy hiatus Eminem’s hopped back on the music scene and not only has he returned with a new full LP Revival, but to commemorate his return he’s also brought along with him the highly coveted Eminem x Jordan IV‘s previously known as the “Encore”‘s for some lucky fan.

Going sneaker shopping with Complex, Eminem explains that there are only 23 pairs of the Jordan “Encore” grails in existence and actually isn’t upset that some of those pairs have hit the open market.

He also opens up about Eazy E inspiring him to wear Air Jordans and how even though his hometown of Detroit had a serious rivalry with the Chicago Bulls, wearing them J’s wasn’t taboo amongst Detroiters.

Check out the video below and peep how the multi-millionaire drops a reasonable $600 on four pairs of Nikes and a pair of Reeboks. That man gonna be rich forever the way he’s responsible with his cash.

—

Photo: Complex