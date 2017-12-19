Yo Joe: Hasbro’s New Cinematic Universe Will Be Lead By A New G.I. Joe Movie In 2020

If you were one of those people wondering when the next G.I Joe movie was coming then this news should brighten up your day. According to reports, a new G.I Joe movie could possibly be the first movie to kickstart Hasbro’s new cinematic universe.

There hasn’t been a whisper about a G.I. Joe film since 2013’s G.I Joe: Retaliation starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson which was welcomed with mixed reviews but did quite well at the box office bringing in $375 million. Paramount/Hasbro seemed to take a step back from the franchise and put all the focus in their breadwinning Transformers movie franchise despite the overwhelmingly negative reviews the films received.

Paramount Studios just announced release dates for all of their films that are Hasbro related. G.I Joe kicks things in off March 27th,2020. Micronauts follows October 16th, 2020, Dungeons and Dragons July 23rd, 2021 and another unnamed account rounds that out October 1st, 2021. This follows news that Paramount last year has loaded up with impressive writing talent for their new writer’s room.

There’s no word whether the new film will follow up Retaliation or be a complete reboot of the franchise. We are willing to bet that The Rock will somehow find his way back and of course they better include the ninjas as well. We can’t deny that we wouldn’t mind seeing Snake Eyes and Shadow Storm in live action battle again. They were on the highest of keys the best part of the last two Joe films.

There are even more rumors of G.I. Joe being the centerpiece of the Hasbro Cinematic Universe, so does that mean that G.I Joe will be the connective tissue that links all the films? Will The Rock share a screen with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee?

Could be very epic.

We will be keeping our ears to the film streets as more information about these films is revealed. As of now, this sounds like an 80’s baby ultimate dream that might become a reality.

Keep your fingers crossed.

