XXXTentacion To Be Released To House Arrest

XXXTentacion‘s lawyer game is proper. The rapper who allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend and then tried to tamper with witnesses will be getting out of jail and heading to house arrest.

This is despite X catching 15 felony charges for witness tampering.

TMZ reports that X will be released on Wednesday but will be under house arrest for two months.

Fans of the rapper will breathe easier because according to his lawyer, David Bogenschutz, he will be allowed to fulfill contractual obligations while he is on house arrest. So if a show is booked, XXXTentacion will still be there. He will also be allowed to go record at a nearby studio.

As part of his house arrest conditions, he is not allowed to have any contact with the victims or witnesses. Considering his antics, don’t hold your breath about XXXTentacion staying on the straight and narrow.

Just saying.

—

Photo: Miami-Dade County PD