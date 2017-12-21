Major Skis: DJ Khaled’s Zany Water Ski Adventure Involved Diddy & Drake

DJ Khaled and his jet ski adventures have become the stuff of legend, especially when the Snapchat master got lost at sea and documented the moment in epic fashion. The We The Best boss had another obstacle but turned the moment into a series of major key lessons before heading over to kick it with Diddy and Drake.

On Wednesday (Dec. 20), DJ Khaled was on one of his water skis and ran into a blocked waterway covered by thick tree branches. Instead of panicking and letting the moment get bigger than it was, Khaled tuned it into one of his many motivational moments.

With the urging of one of his waterfront neighbors, Khaled hopped in the water to free his trapped vehicle and happened to injure his leg. With the common refrain, “in life, there’s roadblocks” becoming something of a mantra for the moment, Khaled was able to overcome the struggle.

Upon arriving at Diddy’s place, the Bad Boy boss took note of Khaled’s battle scars, remarking humorously that the wounds looked like, “Wolverine got in that ass” with a laugh.

Drake, who was sitting dockside and having a beverage, was filmed by Khaled and asked if he’d be joining him and Diddy on the water. Perhaps they can form a new crew of water bound moguls nicknamed the “Major Skis?”

Peep DJ Khaled overcoming the roadblocks of life below and on the following pages.

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5Next page »