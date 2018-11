Lil Kim is giving fans a behind the scenes look at her new clothing line, 24/7 Goddess.

The rapper, whose tracks “6’7” and “Clap, Clap” debuted yesterday, is moving into designing her own clothing line and debuted new pieces at North Carolina’s Charlotte Fashion Week.

Kiddunot was on hand to scoop up pictures of the Queen B’s fashions.

Check out Kimmy’s 24/7 Goddess Collection below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »