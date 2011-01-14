Wyclef Confirms “The Fugees Are Not Meant To Be”

The Fugees’ Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel Make Peace

The truth we all knew has finally been officially spoken as Wyclef states that there will not be a Fugees reunion.

Speaking with the BBC, Wyclef stated,

“When it comes to Lauryn and Pras, it’s my childhood, they always bring me to that place. At the end of the day Pras is my brother and Lauryn is my sister, despite what the media say. The Fugees are not meant to be. We’re rock stars from a locked group. You’re going to have egos and differences but at the end of the day I love them both very much.”

Despite no reunion, the group which sold over 20 million albums worldwide seem to be at peace with each other on a personal level however.

Just this week, Pras and Wyclef went over to Haiti together to continue to help their homeland a year after the devastating earthquake.