CLOSE
HomeNews

Wyclef Confirms “The Fugees Are Not Meant To Be”

Leave a comment

The Fugees’ Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel Make Peace

The truth we all knew has finally been officially spoken as Wyclef states that there will not be a Fugees reunion.

Speaking with the BBC, Wyclef stated,

“When it comes to Lauryn and Pras, it’s my childhood, they always bring me to that place.  At the end of the day Pras is my brother and Lauryn is my sister, despite what the media say. The Fugees are not meant to be. We’re rock stars from a locked group. You’re going to have egos and differences but at the end of the day I love them both very much.”

Despite no reunion, the group which sold over 20 million albums worldwide seem to be at peace with each other on a personal level however.

Just this week, Pras and Wyclef went over to Haiti together to continue to help their homeland a year after the devastating earthquake.

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEOS

Maliah Michel Stretches 4 Play [Video]

Nicki Minaj Takes Top Rap Spot On Billboard, Calls Out Weak A** Beyotches” On Twitter

fugees , fugees reunion , haitian earthquake , pras , the fugees , wyclef jean

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close