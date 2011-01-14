Gucci Mane’s Tattoo Artist Speaks On Ice Cream Cone Tatt

The tattoo artist who permanently sketched an ice cream cone on rapper Gucci Mane’s face is speaking out.
As previously reported Gucci Mane shocked fans Wednesday when pictures appeared of him with an ice cream cone and lightning bolts tattooed on his cheek.
The pictures sparked speculation that the rapper, who reportedly put in a plea for mental incompetency in court, was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.
According to Tenth Street tattoo artist and owner Shane Willoughby however, the rapper was completely sober and just wanted to look like a “rock star.”
He tells VIBE,
“I was [hesitant] like ‘Are you sure you want to put that much [ink] in that area? He came straight to the counter and that’s where he pointed. I won’t tattoo anybody if their [drunk] or high because I can’t stand the smell of weed… [Gucci] seemed completely sober. He knew what he was doing. When [Gucci] said he wanted to do the ice cream thing I said ‘Well why don’t we do it somewhere else?’ But he was like I don’t have anywhere else. He said ‘I want something rock ‘n roll.’ There’s nothing more rock ‘n roll then lightening bolts.. I don’t think I’ll ever do [that] again… no matter how successful [the celebrity]. He was stoked. Had no regrets… was jumping up and down. That’s the way he rolls.”
