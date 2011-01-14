Drake Reportedly Upset Over Kanye And Jay-Z’s “Watch The Throne” Album [Audio]

Drake is continuing on his European tour with J.Cole and while in London this weekend, sat down with famed radio host Tim Westwood.

The Young Money emcee chatted with Westwood on a number of topics including a collaboration album with Lil Wayne that has yet to surface.

Unbeknownst to many, Wayne and Drizzy were set to revive their roles as Young Angel and Young Lion for a collabo project before he was sent to prison.

According to Drake, they’re still looking to collaborate ironically much like Jay-Z and Kanye who are releasing their Watch The Throne album.

So how does Drizzy feel about it?

He tells Westwood,

“We still gotta do that album. I heard some other guys are coming out with an album together….I don’t know where they got that idea.”

When Westwood asks, “You mean the older guys?” referring to Kanye and Jigga, Drizzy responds;

“I didn’t say that…they look young to me…in their movements.”

Listen to Drizzy talking Kanye and Jay-Z below.

Is he upset or is this just friendly competition?