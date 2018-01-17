BET’s ‘Death Row Chronicles’ To Detail Record Label’s Rise & Fall

It seems that Death Row Records story has a lot of life still left. BET Networks will dive even deeper into the infamous narrative via a new television docuseries.

The Death Row Chronicles is a six-part series that will explore the music company’s historic rise to Rap prominence and unavoidable collapse. Featured are interviews by one-time recording artists Kurupt, Michel’le and industry insiders who worked closely to the label and all the adjacent players to the story.

In the trailer, former security guard and Mob Piru member James McDonald details how Suge Knight’s street background player a major part on how the ‘Row took care of everyday business. “Suge was one of us. He wasn’t no CEO. He wasn’t no tie behind no desk [type of guy]. He was a thug just like everybody else. Gangsterism isn’t even a word but I’ll say it right now he took gangsterism to a different level” he explained.

According to Billboard Magazine the show will also feature an interview from someone who personally witnessed Tupac Shakur’s murder in Las Vegas.

The Death Row Chronicles is set to air Tuesday, February 20 at 10PM EST on BET (part 1 and 2 of a 3-night docu-series). You can view the trailer below.

—

Photo: WENN.com