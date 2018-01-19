Man Injured In Meek Mill Concert Shooting Launches Lawsuit

The 2016 shooting incident at a Meek Mill concert in Connecticut continues to dog the Philadelphia rapper. One of the two men injured during the shooting has filed a lawsuit, claiming the MMG artist was responsible while also naming Roc Nation in the lawsuit as well.

TMZ reports:

Dylan Thomas was shot in the leg, and claims Meek’s responsible because he was the man in charge. Thomas goes on to say there has been violence at previous Meek Mill concerts, so he should have known the real possibility of more violence existed and therefore should have had more security.

The incident went down after the concert in a parking lot on the premises.

The lawsuit also names Roc Nation as a defendant, alleging it allowed “thugs” to remain on the premises after they had exhibited disorderly, disruptive, argumentative, angry, and/or agitated behavior.

Two men died in the shooting, while Thomas and another person were shot. Meek Mill has already been slapped with previous lawsuits related to the shooting.

