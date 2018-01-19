Jay-Z To Be First Guest On CNN’s ‘The Van Jones Show’

Jay-Z television appearances are getting increasingly rare. But political analyst Van Jones managed to book Hova as the first guest on his brand new The Van Jones Show on CNN.

Reports Page Six:

““This is an opportunity to really reflect on where we are and where we are going,” he says of “The Van Jones Show,” which will debut Saturday, January 27, at 7 p.m. on CNN, taped before a live audience. “We will have cultural icons and political leaders on the one hand, but we will also be going out into the country, talking to ordinary people.” Jones intends to use social media, live-crowd interaction and taped segments of visits with people across America to analyze the trends shaping the 2018 and 2020 elections.

But yes, the show will have some glitter, too. Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter will appear on Jones’ opening effort, ready to talk about activism and some of the themes behind his recent album, “4:44.” The album “is a real social justice classic, and I want to talk to him about that,” says Jones, as well as topics like economics and race. The two know each other through Roc Nation, Carter’s entertainment company, which counts Jones as a client. “I didn’t have to Google to find the phone number,” Jones jokes.”

This past summer, Jones went on a nationwide tour called WE RISE, which was sponsored by Roc Nation. The purpose was to connect artists, athletes, thought leaders and activists.

Jones is a longtime contributor to CNN and used to work for the Obama administration. He still gets the sideye for falling for the Trump okeydoke after a speech in early 2017.

