10 Things We Learned From Fat Joe & Dre on The Breakfast Club

Through the decades Fat Joe has proven that he knows how to stay relevant in the Hip-Hop culture.

From getting Grammy nominations to being cast in Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, Fat Joe continues to change with the times while keeping an OG demeanor.

Today Joey Crack along with his man/producer Dre dropped by The Breakfast Club to talk about working together, squashing the beef with 50 Cent, and why that now infamous game at The Rucker never got played.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Fat Joe and Dre on The Breakfast Club.

1. Spike Lee

Fat Joe says Spike Lee “saved my life” for casting him in Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It. We’re not sure how a multi-millionaire rapper can feel that way but if he says that’s what it is then that’s what it is.

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »