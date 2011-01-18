CLOSE
Rihanna Feat. J.Cole “S & M” Remix [Audio]

Rihanna has released the remix to the next single from her Loud album,  “S&M.”

The new version of the track features fellow Roc Nation signee J. Cole who raps about the singer’s fascination with whips and chains and offers her some assistance.

“You know they say pain is pleasure/Turn this up when you play this Shyte/One time for my latest girl/You gonna be one of my greatest hits…”

Check out Rihanna and J. Cole on “S&M” below.

 

 

