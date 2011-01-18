Chris Brown, Big Sean, Tyga And Swizz Beatz Talk Style [Video]

Chris Brown has tacked on a number of celebrities for his latest Mechanical Dummy style webisode, this time Swizz Beatz, Tyga and Big Sean.

The artists and style aficionados are featured in the latest video from the singer discussing their own signatures styles and influences.

In the video, Detroit emcee Big Sean proudly shows off his pocket squares and handkerchiefs while Tyga offers fans an introduction to his “Last Kings” clothing line that features intricate Varsity jackets.

Breezy himself is said to be working on a bag collaboration with German designer MCM as well as his “Be Yourself” line which he hopes will teach his fans to “be themselves and not have to worry about being criticized or judged for being different or independent.”





Swizz Beatz Tha Monster also showed off his latest fashion venture, his shoe line with Reebok.

Check out Breezy, Swizz Beatz, Big Sean and Tyga talking style below.