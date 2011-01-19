25 Verses Why Lil Kim Is The Undisputed Queen B [Video]

Lil Kim has released a video documenting 25 verses that detail why she still deserves her title as the “Queen B.”

The video was first posted to Kim’s Team Queen B fansite and includes audio from the likes of Trina and Diddy who all agree that the Brooklyn emcee holds down the top spot.

Speaking on Kim, Diddy’s heard saying,

“It’s like that Kim is the queen…read in between the lines what you want it to be. It is what it is. “

The 26 minute video includes verses from Kim on Iconz’ “Get Crunked Up” remix, “No Time” and her “Black Friday” (Nicki Minaj Diss.)

Listen to 25 verses that Kim and her team think solidify her as the Queen B below.