Chris Rock Talks About Cheating On His Wife & Porn Addiction In New Netflix Special

Owning up to your mistakes and faults is never easy to do. Making light of them is even harder, but for Chris Rock none of those things seem to be a problem for him.

On Valentine’s Day Netflix released Chris Rock: Tamborine, Rock’s first stand-up special in a decade (feel old yet?) and in the hour-long special the Brooklyn comedian took the time to acknowledge that he was the reason his 18-year marriage fell apart.

Rock told the crowd at the Brooklyn Academy of Music that he was “not a good husband” and admitted to sleeping with three different women (Kerry Washington?) while he was on tour because guys tend to want “something new.” Of course things change once the wife finds out, “and now she’s new. She is never the same again. So, now you have new, but you have a bad new.”

But Rock manned up and took responsibility for his transgressions saying “I brought this sh*t on myself. Nobody told me to go ho up… It’s my fault because I’m a f*ckin’ asshole. I didn’t listen. I wasn’t kind. I had an attitude. I thought ‘I pay for everything. I can do what I want.’ That sh*t don’t f*ckin’ work! I just thought I was the sh*t.”

Unfortunately, Chris Rock wasn’t the first man to feel that way nor will he be the last. Just see Kevin Hart.

Then the Brooklyn comedian went on to talk about how being “addicted” to porn websites got his sexual appetites all screwed up during his marriage.

“When you watch too much porn, you know what happens? You become, like, sexually autistic. You develop sexual autism. You have a hard time with eye contact and verbal cues. You get desensitized… I was so f*cked up, like, I needed an Asian girl with a black girl’s ass that speaks Spanish just to get my d*ck to move an inch… I’m a lot better now.”

Still got room to grow, Chris. You’re only 53-years young.

