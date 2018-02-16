Nipsey Hussle Drops Debut Album ‘Victory Lap’ [LISTEN]

It’s been years in the making but finally Nipsey Hussle has released his long awaited debut studio LP, Victory Lap.

After numerous setbacks and label issues, Nipsey Hussle’s album dropped at the stroke of midnight last night (or this morning, however you view things), and features some music heavyweights such as Kendrick Lamar, P. Diddy and Cee-Lo Green amongst others.

Check out the 15 cut deep album below and let us know if it’s lived up to your expectations.