WATCH: Jay-Z’s ‘The Trayvon Martin Story’ Teaser Trailer [VIDEO]

Last year it was reported that Jay-Z would be producing a docu-series on the life and legacy of Trayvon Martin (something that infuriated his murderer, George Zimmerman). Today (Feb. 26) we have a teaser trailer for the upcoming six-part documentary.

Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story will be based on the book Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin and will not only delve into the life and death of 17-year-old Floridian, but also look at how race, politics, and money play their roles in the criminal justice system. Expect to be outraged if you’re not already familiar with how those things go hand in hand.

Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story is set to debut on the Paramount Network this July.

Peep the teaser trailer below.

