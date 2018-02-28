Dame Dash’s Boxing Coach Says Jay-Z Wasn’t Nice With The Hands

During the days of Dame Dash and Jay-Z‘s union in running Roc-A-Fella Records, the pair blew off steam fighting other rap luminaries in an underground boxing ring. According to Dash’s boxing trainer, Hov wasn’t that nice with the hands and fought like Pee-Wee Herman.

TMZ reports:

Dash appeared on “Van Lathan’s Red Pill Podcast” and the conversation turned to an underground boxing club in NYC where Dame himself, Q-Tip, Heavy D and Jay-Z would rumble with each other in the ring.

Dame said Q-Tip was the beast of the bunch. Heavy D was dope, too. But when asked if Jay could fight, Dash called up the boxing trainer who ran the gym and let him do the talking … and talk he did.

“At first he couldn’t. He was like Pee-wee Herman. At first he couldn’t bust a grape. He couldn’t bust a grape, a girl would’ve beat him up. First time I put him in the ring he got waxed.”

Later in the chat, the trainer said that Hov got it together enough to get vengeance on the person who beat him previously.

—

Photo: Getty