Big Sean To Open Movie Theater In Detroit

Big Sean continues to put on for his city. He plans to open a cinema in his home town.

According to The Detroit News the G.O.O.D. Music artist has partnered with Emagine Entertainment to build out a high-tech entertainment facility. Early reports state that it will house a dozen screens and additional space for “intimate” performances.

Emagine CEO Anthony LaVerde explained how the project came together. “Sean and his team reached out to us about six months ago, discussing Sean’s vision for a theater in Downtown Detroit and his desire to give back to the community and really be a part of the Detroit renaissance. This was his vision in how he can accomplish that.”

Sean detailed the project to The Detroit Free Press as an initiative with the aim of helping advance the Motor City’s economic and social status. ““We want to do something revolutionary with it. We don’t want to just make it a movie theater, traditionally. We also want it to be a hub for entertainment for the whole community. We want people to have an incentive to go the extra miles, to travel into Detroit.”

Emagine has reportedly already purchased land in Detroit’s midtown area to house the theater. It is slated for a 2020 launch.

Earlier this week the I Decided rapper surprised students from the Detroit Public Schools Community District during their trip to see Black Panther.

Via Vibe

Photo: WENN.com