Bounce Back: Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Shut Down Cheating Rumors

The Internets was in total shambles after rumors came forth that Big Sean stepped out on his lady Jhene Aiko with Pussycat Dolls singer, Nicole Scherzinger. However, Aiko and Sean both took to social media to shoot down the claims and all is well with the musical power couple.

“[S]orry, but nothing about you guy’s fan fiction stories are true… I still love you tho,” Aiko tweeted early Tuesday morning. She followed with, “the internet is a wild place it’s a whole other reality. bless the internet. amen.”

Sean responded to one of the tweets with a series of clapping hand emojis as to signal a round of applause to his lady. He also got into it with an Instagram follower and once more said that the chatter is all hot air.

What do you think? Are Big Sean and Jhene Aiko stunting for the masses or are things good with them? Sound off in the comments.

Photo: WENN.com