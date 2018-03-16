Boob-Biting Azealia Banks Fails To Prove She Finished Anger Management Course

Azealia Banks has been given an opportunity to get herself back on track, but she might have undone whatever good favor coming her way on Thursday. Upon leaving a New York courthouse to prove whether or not she finished anger management classes, the hot-headed Harlem rapper barked on the media throng and hurled some mighty nasty insults on her way out.

New York Daily News reports:

The foul-mouthed “212” performer brought paperwork that said she was two hours shy of the requirement of her Manhattan Criminal Court plea deal, struck one year ago. That led prosecutors to object to her misdemeanor being dismissed in favor of a violation.

Judge Angela Badamo said Banks has to come back April 3 for prosecutors to sort out the discrepancy. Banks’ lawyer Jess Berkowitz said he believed she actually was in compliance.

“I will allow them (The DA) the time to make the confirmation, whether it be over two hours or the substance of the program.” Badamo said.

Banks landed on the court’s radar after she was charged with third-degree assault after biting the breast of a security guard at a Manhattan nightclub after she was thrown out.

As she made her way out, Banks let her temper fly and even told one woman in the throng that she should condition her hair.

At this point, if Azealia Banks doesn’t win, talented as she is, it’s on her now.

—

Photo: WENN.com