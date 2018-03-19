Man Arrested For Roots’ SXSW Show Bomb Threat

It seems there will be justice served for those who missed out on a canceled Roots show. The man who claimed there were explosives in the venue has been placed in handcuffs.

This weekend Austin police arrested Trevor Weldon Ingram for allegedly making a bomb threat which caused the Philadelphia music collective to cancel their South By Southwest Conference performance.

Apparently the 26-year-old emailed Live Nation on Saturday afternoon claiming that a bomb was planted at the Fair Market venue. Thankfully no explosives were discovered after a thorough search. Even though the concern was quelled Bud Light, the show’s sponsor, decided to cancel the event.

According to reports local authorities “were able to identify and locate the suspect believed to be tied to this threat and at 11:08 p.m. a warrant was signed” for his arrest.

In a since deleted tweet, Questlove announced that the gig was canceled due to a “severe emergency.” “Uh, welp can’t say much but for those in Austin waiting in line to see us tonight,” he wrote. “Tonight’s show has been cancelled. They’ll make official announcement but I’d rather save y’all the trouble of waiting in line” he added. The Roots were scheduled to jam with Ludacris, Rapsody, Tank and other guests.

Photo of the head ass perpetrator below.

Booking photo of Trevor Ingram. pic.twitter.com/pEpE3lifVn — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 18, 2018

Via Variety

Photo: WENN.com