Fan Pays Homage To Gucci Mane With Ice Cream Cone Tattoo [Photos]



A mysterious photo has been circulating on Twitter this week, a woman with a tattoo of an ice cream cone tattooed on her face, much like rapper Gucci Mane.

As previously reported Gucci shocked fans last week when pictures surfaced of him with an ice cream cone, lightning bolts and the word “brr” tatted on his cheek.

Since then a copy cat has popped up with similar ink, the word“brr” and all.

The Gucci tatt is on the face of Twitter user @SEXiiNIA who reportedly went to Houston’s Tapout Tattooing for the process.

Since the pictures popped up, there have been doubts about their authenticity.

Check out pictures of the Twitter user’s new “ink.”

Is the tattoo real or fake?

