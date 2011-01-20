Gucci Mane ‘Hooking Up’ With Britney Spears, Says He’ll Make Her Say “Brr”

In addition to getting ice cream cones tattooed on his face, Gucci Mane is mingling with some of the biggest artists in the industry including his latest conquest Britney Spears.

The 1017 Brick Squad head is confirming reports that he’s hooking up with blonde starlet—in the studio of course.

Gucci broke the news to Rumor Fix that he and the pop diva were recording a remix to her new single “Hold It Against Me” and tells the blog that he plans to make the singer say his signature catch phrase, “Burr.”

“Britney’s so icy… I’m going to make her go Brrr.”

Gucci also tells Rumor Fix that he chose to work with Britney because she’s “raw and exciting. She’s crazy. We like to get down like that.”